Packet drop-off day: Vernon ISD’s adjustment amid coronavirus

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Each school district is dealing with its own set of challenges due to the coronavirus.
At Vernon ISD, there’s a need for internet and meals for students.
“When people tell me to describe Vernon, Texas, or Vernon ISD, I tell them we’re a West Texas farming community but we have inner-city issues,” said Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
In a community where 70-percent of the district is socio-economically challenged, Vernon ISD had to get creative with distributing school work.
They went with packets because nearly half all secondary students did not have access to the internet.
Packets are passed out Monday mornings and then dropped off on Fridays. To keep students and teachers safe, the papers are “quarantined” for three days, per CDC guidelines.
Student's homework is passed out and picked up along the district's bus routes along with a free meal
The district’s child nutrition director, Tammie Newcomer, said any person aged 1-18 can get a free meal, regardless of their a student or not.
While Superintendent Byrd says it's not a perfect system...
“I believe this has brought not just our school district,” he said, “but our community closer.”
“It makes us feel better, I think, than the kids getting the meals because we’re being blessed by this, and so take advantage,” said Newcomer.
