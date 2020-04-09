Saturday Severe Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warm and humid air will try to push into the area from the south on Saturday. This brings rain and storm chances our way throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with hail being the main threat for now. This system brings a bigger chance for severe weather once it gets east of us. Easter Sunday looks terrific but a blast of cold air arrives Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures may get close to freezing by Monday morning.