Senior spotlight: Iowa Park Baseball

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The Iowa Park baseball team haS made it to the regional finals two years in a row, just one round shy of the state tournament.
We spotlight the four seniors who were hoping to send the Hawks to state for the first time since 2001.
“Yeah it does because I feel like this could have been the year with this group of guys," Iowa Park baseball senior Trent Green said. "It was a really special bond and I think we could have done something special.”
“I think we could have gone back to regional finals and possibly made it to state," Iowa Park baseball senior Logan Kimbro said. "But we’ll never know if we don’t get back out there.”
“Seniors especially, we’ve been dying to get over that and make it to the state tournament," Iowa Park baseball senior Kaleb Gafford said. "Knowing that we possibly had a chance this year and we may not even get to do it.”
For these four seniors, they are finding some comfort in knowing their playing careers aren’t over, because each of them will be playing either football or baseball in college.
“I look forward to college football a lot and I can’t wait for that," Iowa Park baseball senior Kaden Ashlock said.
“It’ll lift a lot of weight off your shoulders, just knowing you have that to look forward to," Gafford said.
But in the meantime, the Hawks will continue to hold out hope that their final shot at state isn’t over.
“There’s definitely that hope and still wish we get to and get to do something fun with it." Green said.
“I personally think we will be able to come back May 4th and we’ll be ready" Kimbro said.
