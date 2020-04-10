Sheppard AFB to receive new COVID-19 testing kits

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force base will be receiving new test kits that will diagnose and combat COVID-19 quicker, according to a SAFB report.
SAFB is one of five bases in Air Education and Training Command to receive the new testing kits.
They will allow the 82nd MDG providers to collect samples of symptomatic patients, test them and have the results within as little as an hour.
The report said the testing kits could take a few weeks to come in because of the high demand all across the country.
