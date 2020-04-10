STATE UPDATE: Greer County cases jump, nearly equal to Comanche County

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Greer County has seen their numbers continue to grow faster than the remainder of SWOK.
As of Friday morning, the county with a population of around 6,000, stands at 46 total cases and 4 deaths. They lead the area in deaths and are second in total positive cases, only one behind Comanche County, a county of over 120,000.
Only Caddo and Grady Counties showed any other new cases in Southwest Oklahoma.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma continue a steady climb, jumping a little over 100 cases to 1,794. Eight new deaths were reported bringing that total to 88.
The interesting new number Oklahoma has begun reporting is the total of tests taken and the number of negatives. Up until today the state has only reported numbers from state labs, today’s numbers now also include private labs across the state.
OSDH reports that 22,370 specimens have been taken and 20,370 have been reported as negative. The state says not every test accounts for a unique individual meaning some of those tests were taken to confirm patients had recovered from the virus.
