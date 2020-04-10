Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 10

Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 10
Every Friday the WFPD and Crime Stoppers release a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
April 10, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 12:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Amanda Douglas

White Female DOB: 03-04-94 Bro/Bro

117 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Crystal McGill

Black Female DOB: 03-14-71 Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Theft O/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

David Sanchez

Hispanic Male DOB: 11-03-91 Blk/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Cancelled - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

Robert Seitz

White Male DOB: 01-15-98 Bro/Blu

125 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Theft of Property O/$2,500 - U/$30,000

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.