Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 10

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Amanda Douglas
White Female DOB: 03-04-94 Bro/Bro
117 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
Crystal McGill
Black Female DOB: 03-14-71 Blk/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall
Wanted For: Theft O/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
David Sanchez
Hispanic Male DOB: 11-03-91 Blk/Bro
165 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Cancelled - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone
Robert Seitz
White Male DOB: 01-15-98 Bro/Blu
125 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Theft of Property O/$2,500 - U/$30,000
