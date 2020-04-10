United Regional to begin sterilizing personal protective equipment

“Based on current volumes and use of PPE, United Regional is confident in our stock of supplies, even with some escalation of volumes and PPE usage,” said Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional. “However, we are also proactively planning. If worst-case projections come to fruition, we – like other hospitals in other communities – will be strained, potentially beyond physical and human capacity. Therefore, we continue working on strategies to expand our resources as needed.”