United Regional to begin sterilizing personal protective equipment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional officials have announced they will begin to use an innovative process to help their staff remain safe while caring for patients.
United Regional, along with other large health systems across the nation, will begin to sterilize masks by using vaporized hydrogen peroxide. This will extend the life of this type of personal protective equipment (PPE) and gives United Regional added confidence to their supply of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This type of sterilization is a safe and effective way to preserve and extend the life and availability of N95 respirators,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Infectious Disease Specialist with Wichita Falls Infectious Disease Associates. “With critical shortages of such protective devices, good stewardship of the equipment we possess is essential. I endorse without reservation United Regional’s efforts to ensure the safety and health of its health care family in this most important matter.”
Single-use items such as N95 masks are common in health care because they reduce the risk of infection. The demand for crucial PPE has surpassed supply in some areas of the United States and hospitals and health care systems have been researching ways to sterilize and reuse the supplies.
“Based on current volumes and use of PPE, United Regional is confident in our stock of supplies, even with some escalation of volumes and PPE usage,” said Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional. “However, we are also proactively planning. If worst-case projections come to fruition, we – like other hospitals in other communities – will be strained, potentially beyond physical and human capacity. Therefore, we continue working on strategies to expand our resources as needed.”
