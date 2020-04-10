WF police arrest two for theft, unlawful firearm possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two men for several crimes including theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest. Both suspects were also issued shelter-in-place citations.
According to a WFPD Now report, WF police officers were investigating a series of vehicle burglaries near Flo Drive and Carlson Street on Thursday when they saw Jaylon Richardson, 18, and Elijah Grant, 19, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road.
Officers knew Richardson had an active warrant out for robbery and he was arrested without incident. Grant took off running but officers caught and arrested him as well.
The report said officers found a firearm in Richardson’s possession that was stolen in one of the nearby vehicle burglaries. Officers also found a firearm in Grant’s possession that was taken a few days ago in a non-related burglary.
Richardson is being charged with a warrant for robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Grant is being charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
Richardson’s total bond is set at $40,500 and Grant’s total bond is set at $8,000. Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.