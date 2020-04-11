Businesses contribute to food drives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Businesses and organizations are donating to help the people affected by Coronavirus.
If you drove by Pho Corner Restaurant earlier today, you probably saw hundreds of cars lined up to receive free groceries.
“So this morning we did kind of a breakfast theme, each bag had sausage patties in it, and equivalent of 18 eggs in a carton,” said Pho Corner Owner Phillip Allen.
Businesses and organizations in Wichita Falls heard about this act of kindness, and decided to contribute any way they could.
“They called me and said they heard what we are doing over here and wanted to give it to us so that we could give it to the people,” said Allen.
“We are absolutely about things like this, making sure that folks know that they are blessed and they are loved and they are supported no matter what,” said Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church Reverend Mel Martinez.
Over 400 bags were given out today, following the 100 bags given out Thursday.
“We wanted to be part of something huge in Wichita falls and this is it,” said Martinez.
You can find a full list of the donor’s on their Facebook page.
