STATE UPDATE: SWOK sees small growth, state numbers increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Southwest Oklahoma only saw small growth in cases between Friday and Saturday’s reports.
Comanche, Greer, Caddo and Jackson counties saw one or two more cases cases each.
No new deaths were reported in the area.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma continue a steady upward trend, but added less than 100 new positive cases putting the current count at 1,868. Six new deaths were reported bringing that total to 94.
