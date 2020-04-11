Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

File photo. (Source: The Associated Press)
April 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 5:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday. They have also given an update on case 54.

There are now a total of 56 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,297 negative tests and 9 total recoveries.

Update on Case 54

The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

New Cases

Case 55

The patient is 20 – 29 and the contact tracing is still on-going at this time.

Case 56

The patient is 70 - 79 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient is a close contact of a previous case.

