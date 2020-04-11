Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday. They have also given an update on case 54.
There are now a total of 56 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,297 negative tests and 9 total recoveries.
Update on Case 54
The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
New Cases
Case 55
The patient is 20 – 29 and the contact tracing is still on-going at this time.
Case 56
The patient is 70 - 79 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient is a close contact of a previous case.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.