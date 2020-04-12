Churches use social media for Easter service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During this time of social distancing, churches aren’t able to open their doors to the public like they normally would on Easter Sunday.
“We are going online and offering service to our community and our church family, and we’ve also done communion in our homes,” said Lifechurch Senior Pastor Gene Holley.
Pastor Holley says it’s important for members to know that despite the social distancing, they are still here to provide service.
“Things are different but now more than ever before we realize that the church is not this building, the church is the people,” said Holley.
“It is amazing that we can send a service out and people can respond right there,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Rod Payne.
Payne says the absence of physical gatherings is helping members value their church community even more.
