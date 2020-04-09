A few storms are left on radar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -We’re tracking some strong storms this evening on the radar. A few more storms may head our way later, tonight we’ll carry rain chances into Easter Sunday but most of the day looks warm and dry. The blast of cold air will first arrive in the northwest around mid afternoon. This front should make steady progress and impact Wichita Falls around 5ish. There may be a few storms along and behind the front. Strong north winds pick up as the front moves through. Temperatures will take a nosedive tomorrow night and early Monday and a good part of next week looks cool.