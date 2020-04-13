Cigarette leads to WF house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a blaze over the weekend.
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Alamo Drive around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, fire officials said there was heavy smoke showing.
Assistant Fire Marshall Edward Mawson said 10 fire units and 23 personnel responded to the fire, which caused $30,000 in damage to the home and around $2000 in damage items inside.
Officials said there was one person at home at the time of the fire.
That person was taken to United Regional to be treated for minor injuries.
Mawson said the fire was caused by a cigarette that caught bedding on fire.
