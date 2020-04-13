Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour says Doug Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston at age 86. Sanders was one of golf's most colorful figures with his wardrobe and lifestyle. Sanders won 20 times on the PGA Tour, the first one as an amateur in the 1956 Canadian Open. But he is best known for the four times he was runner-up in a major. The most memorable was the 1970 British Open at St. Andrews when he missed a short par putt on the 18th hole. Jack Nicklaus beat him in a playoff the next day.
UNDATED (AP) — With rodeo events from Florida to Canada to Texas on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, cowboys are trying to hang on as best they can until they climb back into the saddle. They are dealing with the downtime in different ways. Reigning six-time world bull-riding champion Sage Kimzey stays busy clearing trees on his ranch in Texas. Australian bareback rider Jamie Howlett is helping out on a friend's property in South Dakota since he's constantly on the road and has no home of his own. Eric Fabian teaches in upstate New York as a way to keep his summers free to rodeo. He's building a roping arena in between devising online lesson plans for his students.
UNDATED (AP) — First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.