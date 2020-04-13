How Vernon ISD is addressing special education during COVID-19

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Remote learning for students has been a challenge, but for those with disabilities, it can be even more work.
In the classroom, special education teachers are able to adapt to a student’s work day-to-day. With those students now having to learn in their homes, some without internet, the Vernon ISD officials said teachers had to get creative.
“We try to make sure the needs of every individual child is met,” Toni Waldo said. Waldo is the director of Wilbarger Shared Services Arrangement, which services Vernon ISD.
Superintendent Jeff Byrd added, “it’s extremely difficult to do that if we can’t do that online remotely or we can’t see those students face-to-face.”
Each teacher creates packets of homework each week for their students. Those in need of supplementary services, such as speech or occupational therapy, have made sure to include extra activities students can do with items around their house.
“Enormous amount of work to meet every student’s specific needs in the district, and we’re certainly very appreciative of the work they did,” said Byrd.
Others have been reaching out to students almost daily through any means possible.
“Some of our special ed teachers, they literally drive door to door to meet with their students,” he said.
Waldo said there’s one thing still missing for students...
“One of the things our kids are missing more than anything else are school people,” she said, “they crave being in school and being with school people.”
Both Waldo and Byrd say amidst the challenges the coronavirus has caused, teachers are playing the biggest role in making sure special education students are still getting the same education they deserve.
“There’s not going to be many parents in Wilbarger county who don’t witness how much these teachers love their kids,” Byrd said.
