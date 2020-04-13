January weather dominates Texoma’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls’ forecast high for Monday is 52°, which is considered an average high the first week of January. It’s mid-April and you need your winter coat thanks to the cold front that came through Sunday evening. Temperatures are in the 30s, and winds are still gusty out of the North… Wind chills are in the mid and upper twenties across Texoma. We could see some showers or flurries early this morning, but we will see some sunshine this afternoon. Even if we see wintry precip, temperatures are above freezing, so slick roads will not be an issue.