Manhunt Monday for the week of April 13, 2020
53-year-old Ronald Inman, Jr. is wanted for Theft under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | April 13, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 7:27 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Ronald Inman, Jr., 53, is wanted for theft under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.

He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

