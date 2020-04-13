Manhunt Monday for the week of April 13, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Ronald Inman, Jr., 53, is wanted for theft under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
