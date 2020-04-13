Second day without new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, one new recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday marks the second consecutive day without a COVID-19 case in Wichita County, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
There were also no reported cases on Easter Sunday along with another recovery.
There are a total of 56 cases in Wichita County and there have been 1,388 negative tests and 11 total recoveries.
Health District officials are asking everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to stay home in order to help the decline in cases to continue.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
