Senior Spotlight: WFHS boys soccer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When the Wichita Falls High School boys soccer team made it to state in 2017, the Coyotes had a few freshmen on the team.
Well, they are now seniors and they were hoping to end their high school career the way it started.
“The state run my freshman year was pretty good," WFHS soccer senior Israel Gonzalez said. "We weren’t expected to go that far and we defeated the odds.”
“A lot of the seniors got to see the state team our freshman year go almost all the way and we wanted to replicate that and go farther," WFHS soccer senior Kordell Dorman said.
Coming off their regional tournament appearance last year, the Coyotes had high hopes this season, especially the nine seniors.
Luis Camacho, Israel Gonzalez, Marco Barron, Kordell Dorman, Julio Velasquez, Jesus Hernandez, Jordan Aguirre, Johan Hernandez and Jose Luevano and it’s their relationship, which has made this year special, no matter how it ends.
“It has definitely grown with the newer guys that came in, even with some of the lower classmen," WFHS soccer senior Luis Camacho said. "It’s pretty easy, everybody bonds together. It’s more like a family situation, we aren’t just teammates.”
“It’s just the bond that is different with the seniors," WFHS soccer senior Marco Barron said. "They took me in, they treated me well when I came in my junior year.
"It’s a bond that I’ll never forget.”
For these seniors, there is still some hope that they will return to the field and get to compete for a chance at state.
But if their time in the black and red is done, they will take away some valuable lessons.
“It taught me what really working hard means and determination and how to go as far as you want," Dorman said.
“It’s just persistence," Barron said. "You have to be a person who never gives up and always find ways to learn around things and overcome any obstacle.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.