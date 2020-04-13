STATE UPDATE: State cases cross 2,000, deaths near 100

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - State numbers crossed another milestone but locally, growth continues to be slow but steady.
Comanche County continues to lead SWOK in number of cases, now numbering 51.
Greer County shows the most deaths at four and is one behind Comanche County in positive cases with 50.
Other counties added single cases, including Stephens and Cotton counties.
No new deaths were reported in the area.
Oklahoma has now crossed 2,000 total cases, showing 2,069, an increase of 99 over Sunday.
Deaths are also on the precipice of crossing a milestone. There have been 99 deaths across the state.
