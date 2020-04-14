After some morning snow, clouds keep Tuesday afternoon cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are above freezing as light snow falls across the area. But, with clear skies expected Wednesday morning, temperatures may fall to the freezing mark or slightly below for a few hours. With temperatures in the mid-30s, this snow is leading to wet roads across the area, instead of icy roads. For places like Quanah and Childress, we could see a dusting of snow on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the morning and the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.