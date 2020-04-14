After some morning snow, clouds keep Tuesday afternoon cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are above freezing as light snow falls across the area. But, with clear skies expected Wednesday morning, temperatures may fall to the freezing mark or slightly below for a few hours. With temperatures in the mid-30s, this snow is leading to wet roads across the area, instead of icy roads. For places like Quanah and Childress, we could see a dusting of snow on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the morning and the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday afternoon should be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the 60s. Then, we’re on to the 70s Thursday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
