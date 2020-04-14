City of WF introducing “Take out Tuesday” challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls, the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development are challenging residents to grab take out food every Tuesday in April.
They’re asking those who participate to take pictures of their food and post them on social media with the hashtag “Take Out Tuesday WF.”
The goal is to support area restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Encourage the community to continue supporting our local restaurants and help us keep some people employed," said Katie Britt, Wichita Fall Chamber of Commerce marketing director. "And cause when this is over with we want those restaurants to be around.”
Organizers hope residents will take the opportunity to try out some new foods and maybe find a few new favorites by the time dining in becomes an option again.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.