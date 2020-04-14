First COVID-19 case confirmed in Wilbarger County

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Wilbarger County, according to City of Vernon officials.
Vernon officials said the patient contracted the virus in Wichita Falls and they are currently in isolation.
Wilbarger General Hospital has implemented a no visitor policy unless you are under the age of 18.
Hospital officials are asking you to call ahead if you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms so they can test you in the parking lot to limit the exposure risk to their staff and to other patients.
There are 14 negative tests and one pending in Wilbarger County.
