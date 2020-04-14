Five total COVID-19 cases in Montague County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montague County is now up to five, according to The Bowie News.
According to the report, Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig reported a third positive COVID-19 case in Montague County on Monday around 3 p.m.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the county health officer reported two more positive cases coming out of Nocona.
There are now a total of five cases in Montague County.
