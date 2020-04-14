Holliday ISD Superintendent announces retirement

April 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 4:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes has announced his retirement.

The School Board has accepted his resignation effective June 30 and has started the process to hire a new Superintendent.

The Board’s tentative timeline is:

  1. Accept applications until May 10
  2. Screen applicants May 20
  3. Conduct interviews May 25 to June 5 (First and second round if needed)
  4. Name a lone finalist June 8
  5. New Superintendent in place July 1

The Board is asking for everyone’s input on the characteristics you would like to see in a new Superintendent as they develop a leadership profile.

To give your input to the school, take a survey by clicking here.

