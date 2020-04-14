Holliday ISD Superintendent announces retirement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes has announced his retirement.
The School Board has accepted his resignation effective June 30 and has started the process to hire a new Superintendent.
The Board’s tentative timeline is:
- Accept applications until May 10
- Screen applicants May 20
- Conduct interviews May 25 to June 5 (First and second round if needed)
- Name a lone finalist June 8
- New Superintendent in place July 1
The Board is asking for everyone’s input on the characteristics you would like to see in a new Superintendent as they develop a leadership profile.
To give your input to the school, take a survey by clicking here.
