MSU Texas to receive $4.4 million grant from CARES Act

WASHINGTON – Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls will receive a $4,413,874 federal grant to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.