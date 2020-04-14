MSU-Texas student tutors others during online learning

Most universities have switched to online learning, which can be tough for students to adapt.
One MSU-Texas student is doing her part by tutoring others to help in this time of need.
MSU-Texas senior engineering student Kimberley Telemacque has always loved helping students.
“I told them I know what it’s like to struggle in a class so if I can help someone to better their grades I would really be interested in doing that,” said Telemacque.
Telemacque says during this rough time, she is doing all she can to help others better themselves.
“I get a lot of good feedback from them,” said Telemacque. “I always try to make sure they’re understanding.”
One MSU-Texas student is doing her part by tutoring others to help in this time of need
MSU-Texas senior engineering student Kimberley Telemacque has always loved helping students.
“I told them I know what it’s like to struggle in a class so if I can help someone to better their grades I would really be interested in doing that,” said Telemacque.
Telemacque says during this rough time, she is doing all she can to help others better themselves.
"I get a lot of good feedback from them,” said Telemacque. “I always try to make sure they’re understanding.”
Telemacque says making the students feel comfortable is what matters the most to her.
“As a student myself, I know how important it is to have good grades,” said Telemacque.
MSU-Texas student Emilija Visic says Telemacque’s tutoring has helped her in more ways than one.
“Now that all our classes are online it's very kind of individualized on studying and even lectures,” said Visic. “If you're doing it by yourself, it's nice to be able to talk to someone.”
Visic says the one on one time with Kimberley makes the online learning a little easier.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.