Senior Spotlight: Vernon tennis

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Vernon tennis program has had great success over the years.
From 15 district championships between 1968 to 1988, to five state titles and 18 top-3 state finishes in its history, so we spotlight the five seniors who have contributed a lot to this program.
“There’s definitely a standard," Vernon tennis senior Broc Kieschnick said. "We won district so many years in a row as a team, so you definitely want to uphold that. "It’s great to be a part of.”
“It’s really special to me, getting to be a part of something bigger than just yourself," Vernon tennis senior Jessica Dominguez said.
“It’s really cool, just to be able to come to tennis camp when you are little and to see everyone else be successful and just want to be like that one day," Vernon tennis senior Sarah Castleberry said.
And for Castleberry, she has done that winning state last year in mixed doubles with BT White.
And though she wanted that again, there was a lot of hope for a shot at a team title this year.
“I thought a lot of people could get to state and do good there," Castleberry said.
“A lot of us would get to state and most of us were going to get to regionals at least and everyone was going to do great and we had high hopes," Vernon tennis senior Colby Nava said.
And that makes this situation difficult, not knowing if they will get a chance again.
But for these five, their bond is helping them stay positive in this trying time.
“We’ve always cheered each other on," Dominguez said. "Supported each other and I think it’s special because we know each other really well.”
“We are always going to be there for each other and just hope for the best," Vernon tennis senior Landry Smith said.
“We’ve been together forever, best friends with all of them," Kieschnick said. "We take all the classes together so we are always around each other, so we’re like brother and sister.”
And while the high school careers may be over for these seniors, their impact will be felt on Lions tennis for years to come.
“Life happens so we have to move on," Nava said. “We have to be leaders for the underclassmen and teach them how to work and keep going."
