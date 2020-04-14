STATE UPDATE: State deaths increase by nine, cross 100 total

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - The number of deaths in Oklahoma officially crossed 100 according to the Tuesday morning update.
Total deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 108
Total cases in the state now stands at 2,184, three of those new cases showed up in Southwest Oklahoma.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
In Monday night’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, they said there were 910 active cases and 1,060 recoveries from the virus. This was the first time recoveries significantly outnumbered active cases in the state.
Friday’s stats showed recoveries outnumbered active cases for the first time but only by a small amount.
