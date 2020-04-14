Texoma airports to receive federal aid from CARES Act

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 210 airports in Texas, including several in Texoma, will receive more than $800 million in coronavirus aid from the CARES Act.
The funding will allow airports to stay operational while travel is down, plus it will save jobs.
Across Texoma, Municipal Airports in Bowie, Graham, Quanah, and Wilbarger County will receive $30,000, Jacksboro and Seymour airports are getting $20,000 and Olney Municipal will receive $1,000.
In Wichita Falls, Kickapoo Airport will have $69,000 to work with while Wichita Falls Regional Airport will get just over $1.1 million.
