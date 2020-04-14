Third day without new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, three new recoveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday marks the third consecutive day without a COVID-19 case in Wichita County, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
The three-day streak started on Easter Sunday.
Health District officials are stressing for everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to stay home in order to help the decline in cases to continue.
There are a total of 56 cases in Wichita County and there have been 1,443 negative tests and 14 total recoveries.
For more information about COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.