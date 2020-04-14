WFPD arrest two for multiple drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people for multiple drug charges on Sunday, according to a WFPD Now report.
The report says officers were sent to the 4600 block of Lois Lane just before 8 a.m. in reference to a suspicious car parked behind a residence.
Upon arrival, officers located the car and saw there were two occupants inside. The occupants, Michael White and Shawna Byrd, got out and officers saw drugs in the floorboards of the car.
After investigating further, officers found the pair of suspects to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and other pills not prescribed to them.
Both White and Byrd were arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3
- Possession of Dangerous Drugs
- Possession of Marijuana
Both suspects’ total bonds are set at $6,000 and both remain in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.