After a frosty morning, Wednesday afternoon will be very nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We could break the record low in Wichita Falls this morning. It is 32 degrees and that record has stood for only 2 years, set this date in 2018. No doubt, this morning is very cold but this afternoon is going to be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light South winds, and highs in the low 60s. On the regional satellite and radar, we do see some high clouds streaking across North Texas. Our High-Res Future Tracker shows that clouds will linger in north Texas along with some fog near the Red River, then give way to sunny skies this afternoon.