After a frosty morning, Wednesday afternoon will be very nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We could break the record low in Wichita Falls this morning. It is 32 degrees and that record has stood for only 2 years, set this date in 2018. No doubt, this morning is very cold but this afternoon is going to be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light South winds, and highs in the low 60s. On the regional satellite and radar, we do see some high clouds streaking across North Texas. Our High-Res Future Tracker shows that clouds will linger in north Texas along with some fog near the Red River, then give way to sunny skies this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be a warmer day but it will also be a much windier day, with Southwinds at 20 to 30 miles per hour. Another cold front will come through Friday, knocking our temperatures down Then we will run a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
