DONATE: News Channel 6 hosting telethon to raise money for WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Countless local families are working through significant financial strain related to the COVID-19 crisis — weeks of no income, job loss and the cost of extra meals for their children who are out of school.
Our community is facing an urgent and growing need at this unprecedented time. You can help.
We are asking everyone to participate in our telethon starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. as we help stock the food bank and feed Texoma’s hungry.
In addition to your donations, we are happy to announce that thanks to a $25,000 gift match challenge from The Snell Charitable Foundation and $25,000 from the Guinn Foundation, every donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000!
In the wake of the virus’ economic impact, we anticipate the critical need for food to continue throughout the weeks and months ahead.
During this challenging time, we’re depending on you!
We hope that you will reach out and help your community in need as we work through this crisis together.
