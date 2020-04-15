First COVID-19 related death in Wichita County, one new case confirmed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Wichita County. One new case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed.
There are now a total of 57 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,470 negative tests, 14 total recoveries and one death.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
First Death
The individual was hospitalized locally since April 2, 2020, and passed away this afternoon. The individual was over the age of 70 with an underlying health condition, and had a previously known exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the individual,” said Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director, Lou Kreidler. “Losing a loved one is always difficult and our thoughts and prayers are with all who are affected by the loss. This is a sad day for our entire community as we all mourn the loss of this individual.”
Case 57
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
