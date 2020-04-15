Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Golfer Scottie Scheffler seems to be going places in a hurry without ever looking into the future. That future includes a spot in the Masters, even if he has to wait seven months. The 23-year-old Scheffler is a rare breed for a couple of reasons. Even as a top amateur, he stayed all four years at Texas and earned a business degree. And as a PGA Tour rookie, he managed to qualify for the Masters despite not yet winning a tournament. Scheffler attributes his great start to not setting goals and worrying only about what's in front of him.