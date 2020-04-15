MSU Texas Board of Regents gives additional authority to President Shipley

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have the latest from MSU Texas on Wednesday after their virtual Board of Regents meeting.
The normally full board room only had two people in it, including University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley.
Regents approved additional authority for Dr. Shipley during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She can now temporarily approve contracts, transfer funds, suspend policies and even change admissions requirements, including allowing students into the school without ACT and SAT test results since those tests have been canceled.
