STATE UPDATE: Two new deaths in SWOK, Caddo County sees huge spike

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Two new deaths have been reported in southwest Oklahoma in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grady and Caddo counties reported their first deaths in connection to the virus. Both were over the age of 65 and was a male in Grady County and a female in Caddo County.
Caddo County saw a large spike in confirmed COVID cases. The county jumped from 10 to 35 confirmed cases, along with the one death.
Across the state, 15 new deaths were reported on Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma saw an increase in positive cases to 2,263 with the 123 total deaths.
