WF residents talk about food needs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The North Texas Pantry is only one of the 160 partner agencies that the food bank serves. This week News channel 6 talked with some of the people frequent the pantry. One woman who was using the pantry for the first time said it was a blessing to be able to get supplies that she wouldn’t otherwise have.
“This is my first-time coming and this is my Aunt Judy. I love her and she told me about this place," said Wichita Falls resident Ruby. "Their a real blessing to people who are really in need because of COVID-19 and people can’t get out and not enough people have enough money to go, you know, order out and all this other stuff. So, for those who are in need, feel free to come down. It’s a simple process.”
All you need is an ID and to show up between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pantry’s lead volunteer says they usually only feed low-income families but right no one will be turned away. But they’re depending on the food bank to keep them stocked.
“I know that their shelves are empty over there because ours are beginning to get lighter,” Volunteer Aim Brown.
Which makes the need for donations so important.
Right now they’re serving about 100 people per week and they have about 25 volunteers.
“God bless these people because listen this gets so many people through the month," said one North Texas pantry user. “It makes all the difference in the world, especially those with children and right now, there’s so many people out of work because everything’s closed, that everyone’s hurting financially. So yeah, I’ve just thank God for these people.”
“This has been a blessing for me since I moved back here from Georgia," said Debra Carol. "The doors of this organization is always open. And I really thank god for them cause they are Helping people that don’t have and god is truly blessing up and I pray that this COVID ends soon the community came come back together.”
That food pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 am. In order to serve everyone their asking that you only use the pantry once every 30 days.
