WFPD searching for missing teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An investigation is underway after a Wichita Falls teen was reported missing.
Wichita Falls police officers and deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Authorities have not released any info, other than to confirm that they are searching for a missing teen.
We spoke with the boy’s father, Nick Koetter, who told us that as of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, his son has still not been found.
“We are very worried. This is not like him. He is a very quiet, kindhearted little boy. Please just pray for a safe return, and let anyone know to keep a look out for him,” Koetter told us on Facebook Messenger.
Koetter posted the following message to his Facebook page early Wednesday morning.
“My son has went missing. He took our dog a blue heeler for a walk yesterday evening and we think got lost. He was in the lions park area over by hayes elementary school behind McDonald’s by Sheppard AFB main gate. Please if you have seen a teenage boy 5′8″tall 150 lbs wearing a camo hoody jeans and possibly walking a blue heeler please let us know we can be reached at 8152915757, 8158213729,9402376664,9402376720.”
