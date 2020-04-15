WFPD warns of new phone phishing scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a new phone phishing scam that is affecting our community.
According to police, a scammer has been calling Wichita Falls residents posing as a representative of their department’s civil warrants division asking for money or gift cards as payment.
One of the numbers calling is (940) 268-1181 but WFPD said there may be others as well.
The police department does not have a “civil warrants” division and they do not call and ask for phone payments from anyone for any reason.
WFPD is encouraging everyone to hang up and to not give out any financial information if you get this call
If you feel that you have already been a victim, please call the police department’s front desk at (940) 761-7792 to file a report.
