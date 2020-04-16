After a windy and warm Thursday another cold front comes Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday is going to be a very windy and warm day with highs in the mid-70s. Then, a cold front comes through Thursday night. We will be in the 40s through much of the day Friday. It’s not as cold this morning as it was yesterday morning. Instead of temperatures near the freezing mark, we have readings in the low and mid-40s across much of the Red River Valley. This afternoon will be very windy, with gusts over 30 miles per hour.