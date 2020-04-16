Early prepping for preschool with Texoma school districts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are a lot of uncertainties when it comes to the upcoming school year.
“We are hopeful that we’ll be back in school for the 20-21 school year, but we are looking at possible Plan B’s,” said Traci Ludtke with the Wichita Falls ISD, “of course we always have to plan and think what if.”
“It’s not just for Pre-K, but what is school going to look like if it’s remote at the beginning of the school year next year,” added Jeff Byrd, Vernon ISD’s superintendent.
While the first day of school is still months away, the preschool application process is starting now, and already some changes have been made.
“We are just trying to be innovative and step out of the box and think of new ways that we can stay in touch with families,” said Ludtke.
For Ludtke, a family service worker for WFISD, that means phone interviews with parents applying for Head Start.
“Give them the support and information that they need,” she said, “and the reassurance that school is continuing and we are looking forward to the future.”
Ludtke said some of the requirements on a preschool application might change for the next school year, but for now, the district is trying to make sure this school year finishes out strong.
“It takes a village, and it takes everyone to be involved,” she said.
“We’re just going to have to brainstorm and see what sticks to the wall right now,” said Superintendent Byrd.
