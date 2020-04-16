Gov. Abbott launches small business webinar series

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series covers a variety of resources available including information on programs offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration that may be of assistance to Texas businesses impacted by COVID-19. Businesses can also connect with local experts and support systems. Featured speakers include area Small Business Development Centers and other resource providers based on the needs of the communities covered in each webinar. The Governor's Small Business Webinar Series is held in collaboration with local economic development organizations and supported through a partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.