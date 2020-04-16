Gov. Abbott launches small business webinar series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has launched a small business webinar series to provide business owners with timely, relevant and actionable information on COVID-19 recovery sources.
The first webinar was attended by over 3,000 Texans.
The series takes place of the Governor’s Small Business Series events that were postponed due to COVID-19.
Additional regional webinars will be held throughout April and May and they will be announced on the EDT website.
Wednesday’s webinar can be found here.
The press release can be found below:
The Governor's Small Business Webinar Series for Central Texas was held in partnership with the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Greater Waco Chamber and Kerr Economic Development Corporation. Additional regional webinars will be held throughout the months of April and May and announced on the EDT website in the coming days.
The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series covers a variety of resources available including information on programs offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration that may be of assistance to Texas businesses impacted by COVID-19. Businesses can also connect with local experts and support systems. Featured speakers include area Small Business Development Centers and other resource providers based on the needs of the communities covered in each webinar. The Governor's Small Business Webinar Series is held in collaboration with local economic development organizations and supported through a partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.
