How stimulus checks can impact the economy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many Americans woke up this week with an extra $1,200 (or more) in their bank accounts. Our choices of how and when we spend that money will have a huge effect on the economic recovery.
“So they anticipate will be bouncing back in the third quarter," said Professor John Martinez PHD. "Like I said, I wish I could be that optimistic. I don’t know. I really don’t know.”
Dr. Martinez says Wichita Falls is projected to lose about $400 million this year due to the shelter-in-place but we could balance out with funds from the CARES ACT.
“One of the goals being to hopefully allow people to continue to pay their bill and not have these more severe consequence,” said Sarah Quintanar, Director of Bureau of Business & Government Research.
“If nobody is spending, nobody’s going to restaurants, nobody’s going out and spending," said Martinez. "Nobody can pay their mortgages. That has second round effects, which therefore could have third round effects, and therefore will be detrimental.”
When asked is this enough both agreed that there needs to be more done and faster.
“So all those things need to have taken place yesterday,” said Martinez.
Many will spend money on rent, food, other necessities.
“The other hope is this idea of trickle down economics right we give everybody this check and for those that don’t need it to get by they will put it back into the economy,” said Quintanar.
