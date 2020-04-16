One dead in Young County rollover accident

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - One person died and another two were injured in a rollover accident in Young County on Tuesday.
According to Texas DPS, the driver, Jeremy Gilmore, was traveling with two passengers East of FM 2179 approaching a curve in the roadway.
Gilmore was unable to stay on the roadway due to unsafe speed and the car entered the north side barrow ditch and rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.
One of the passengers, Derek Shane Morgan, 43, of Graham was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. and the other passenger, Melissa Neff, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries.
After the accident, Gilmore fled the scene and was later found by local law enforcement. He was also transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in with serious injuries.
