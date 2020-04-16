Senior Spotlight: Nocona boys track

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The seven seniors on the Nocona boys track team were hoping to make their final year something special.
After falling short last season, especially in the mile relay, the Indians put in the work in the offseason with one goal in mind, making it to regionals.
“Us seniors, this year, we’ve never got past area," Nocona track senior Jase Davis said. "So we were shooting to get to regionals and we were on the path to do that.”
“Getting to regionals because last year didn’t go as planned," Nocona track senior Manuel Rico said. "And the mile relay mainly because we would have made it to regionals for sure.”
Unlike other track and field events, the relay is a team effort and the Indians say their bond was a big reason they had a chance to succeed.
“It’s a different kind of trust because you have to trust the other guy to put him through some pain on something like that to do that," Davis said.
“It was more of a family setting I felt like," Nocona track senior Sayler Fenoglio said. "We prayed before every race, we talked throughout the week about the gameplan. We just lifted each other up and we were really just there for each other and it was a different kind of brotherhood that I wasn’t used to.”
But regionals wasn't the only goal this season.
“I was looking forward to helping get our mile relay team to regionals and get my cousin Jase some exposure so he can get picked up by a collegiate team because he does have the capability to run at the next level," Fenoglio said.
“It’s going to be harder because I wasn’t able to get to the peak of our season around district," Davis said. "So it’s going to make it harder to get there.”
But for the seven seniors: Jason, Brady, Chandler, Colton, Manuel, Sayler and Jase, they will continue to hold out hope that their senior season isn’t over and they will be able to represent their town one more time.
