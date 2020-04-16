Sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Montague County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Montague County has added one more positive case for a total of six, according to The Bowie News.
County Health Authority Doctor Delbert McCaig said four of the cases are in Nocona, one is in the Sunset area, and the latest is in Ringgold.
Doctor McCaig also said a reported case in Saint Jo remains up in the air because state health officials can’t verify whether or not the person actually lives in Saint Jo. Also, the phone number they have for them isn’t valid.
