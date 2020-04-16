United Regional to sterilize N95 masks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional will soon begin sterilizing N95 masks for their front line workers.
Normally those are single-use masks but with a global shortage of personal protective equipment, the FDA is now allowing them to be sterilized and reused.
“We’re very confident in our levels of N95 masks but there could be a surge, it just kind of gives us added confidence,” Anne D. Dabovich, senior director of surgical and diagnostic services said.
How it works is they use vaporized hydrogen peroxide to kill any bacteria. Masks can go through this process twice, and it's the same system they use for surgical equipment.
“We have the dedicated staff that is used to this type of work that are doing it,” Dabovich said.
Many healthcare systems across the country can reuse masks using the same process. Dabovich adds the community is doing its part to help by social distancing; new cases of the Coronavirus have also slowed down in Wichita County.
“I think we are doing a fabulous job right now, the volumes as everyone sees everyday are not going up extremely high, we are seeing that in our volumes in the hospital as well,” Dabovich said.
